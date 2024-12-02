Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Aircraft Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global commercial aircraft market size reached a value of USD 175 billion in 2023. Aided by the growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, which contributes to environmental sustainability, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 255.9 billion by 2032.

Market Insights

The demand for commercial aircraft is primarily driven by the expansion of airline networks, rising passenger traffic, and the need to replace aging fleets with more fuel-efficient models.

The growing global middle class, especially in emerging economies, is a significant driver of the commercial aircraft market growth. With increasing disposable incomes and the desire for travel, there has been a notable rise in passenger numbers, thereby boosting the demand for new aircraft. Moreover, the liberalization of air travel policies in several countries has further stimulated market growth by encouraging the establishment of new airlines and the expansion of existing ones.

Technological advancements in aircraft design and manufacturing are also contributing to the growth of the market. Innovations such as fuel-efficient engines, lightweight materials, and advanced aerodynamics are enabling the development of more efficient and environmentally friendly aircraft. These advancements not only reduce operating costs for airlines but also meet the growing regulatory requirements for emissions and noise reduction.

As per the commercial aircraft market analysis, the increasing demand for low-cost carriers (LCCs) is another factor driving the market. LCCs offer affordable air travel options by minimizing operational costs and maximizing aircraft utilization. The rise of LCCs has democratized air travel, making it accessible to a broader population and leading to increased aircraft orders to meet the growing passenger demand.

Additionally, the resurgence of air cargo operations is contributing to the market growth. The global e-commerce boom and the need for rapid delivery services have led to a significant increase in air cargo traffic. As a result, there is a growing demand for freighter aircraft and passenger-to-freighter conversions, further propelling the market.

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Type



Passenger Aircraft



Narrowbody Aircraft



Widebody Aircraft

Cargo Aircraft

Market Breakup by Region



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East and Africa

