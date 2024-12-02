Shift In UK Christmas Shopping Behaviours For 2024 - Consumers Intend To Do The Majority Of Their Christmas Food Shopping In-Store In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions: UK Christmas Intentions ?2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Retail Christmas Intentions 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of the retail occasion of Christmas, analysing consumers' intentions for spending.

The proportion of consumers that have already bought for Christmas 2024 has increased across the majority of the festive categories, with cards & gift wrap experiencing the biggest increase.

Key Highlights



Black Friday promotions have gained importance among consumers delaying Christmas shopping

More consumers intend to start their Christmas shopping in the first few weeks of November, marking a four-year peak. Consumers intend to do the majority of their Christmas food shopping in-store in 2024.

Report Scope



Understand how consumers attitudes and shopping behaviours have changed to adapt to the cost-of-living crisis this year

Understand why consumers are delaying or bringing forward their spend this year to entice shoppers to spend. Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for Christmas to understand how to appeal shoppers and increase market share.

Company Coverage:



Aldi

Amazon

Argos

ASDA

Boots

John Lewis & Partners

Marks & Spencer

Morrisons

Sainsbury's Tesco

Key Topics Covered:



Christmas

Buying dynamics

Shopping timing

Christmas spending

Channel usage

Retailer selection

Discount days

Jewellery

Decorating

Methodology Technical details: consumer survey work

List of Figures



A comparison of 'intention to buy' and 'already bought', across categories, 2024

Categories consumers intend to purchase or have already purchased for Christmas, 2021,2022, 2023 & 2024

A comparison of 'intention to buy' and 'already bought', across gifting categories, 2024

Reasons consumers have bought forward or are planning to bring forward Christmas spending this year, 2024

Reasons consumers have delayed or are planning to delay their Christmas spending this year, 2024

Proportion of consumers planning to delay purchases, bring forward purchases or neither, 2024

Proportion of consumers planning to delay purchases, bring forward purchases or neither, by age, 2024

Proportion of consumers who have started or intend to start their Christmas shopping in different months, 2024

Proportion of consumers who have started or intend to start their Christmas shopping in different months, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024

How much of consumers' Christmas budgets has been spent so far this year, 2024

How consumers intend to split their Christmas budget across different categories, 2024

How consumers intend to split their Christmas budget across different categories, 2022, 2023 & 2024

Proportion of consumers comparing their budget for gifts this year to last year, 2024

Proportion of consumers who are prioritising and cutting back on different categories for Christmas, 2024

Average budget per person for Christmas, 2024

Proportion of consumers who do not have a budget per person for Christmas, by social group, 2024

Instore and online channel usage for purchasing Christmas food shopping, 2023 & 2024

Online channel usage for purchasing Christmas food by age, 2023 & 2024

Which retailers consumers have spent the most money with so far this year, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024

Whether consumers plan to purchase Christmas gifts during the Black Friday sales period, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024

Consumers planning to purchase Christmas gifts during the Black Friday sales period, by generation, 2024

Agreement and disagreement with statements about Christmas, 2024 Agreement and disagreement with statements about Christmas, 2024

