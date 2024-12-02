Shift In UK Christmas Shopping Behaviours For 2024 - Consumers Intend To Do The Majority Of Their Christmas Food Shopping In-Store In 2024
Date
12/2/2024 4:31:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Occasions: UK Christmas Intentions ?2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Retail Christmas Intentions 2024 report offers a comprehensive overview of the retail occasion of Christmas, analysing consumers' intentions for spending.
The proportion of consumers that have already bought for Christmas 2024 has increased across the majority of the festive categories, with cards & gift wrap experiencing the biggest increase.
Key Highlights
Black Friday promotions have gained importance among consumers delaying Christmas shopping More consumers intend to start their Christmas shopping in the first few weeks of November, marking a four-year peak. Consumers intend to do the majority of their Christmas food shopping in-store in 2024.
Report Scope
Understand how consumers attitudes and shopping behaviours have changed to adapt to the cost-of-living crisis this year Understand why consumers are delaying or bringing forward their spend this year to entice shoppers to spend. Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for Christmas to understand how to appeal shoppers and increase market share.
Company Coverage:
Aldi Amazon Argos ASDA Boots John Lewis & Partners Marks & Spencer Morrisons Sainsbury's Tesco
Key Topics Covered:
Christmas Buying dynamics Shopping timing Christmas spending Channel usage Retailer selection Discount days Jewellery Decorating Methodology Technical details: consumer survey work
List of Figures
A comparison of 'intention to buy' and 'already bought', across categories, 2024 Categories consumers intend to purchase or have already purchased for Christmas, 2021,2022, 2023 & 2024 A comparison of 'intention to buy' and 'already bought', across gifting categories, 2024 Reasons consumers have bought forward or are planning to bring forward Christmas spending this year, 2024 Reasons consumers have delayed or are planning to delay their Christmas spending this year, 2024 Proportion of consumers planning to delay purchases, bring forward purchases or neither, 2024 Proportion of consumers planning to delay purchases, bring forward purchases or neither, by age, 2024 Proportion of consumers who have started or intend to start their Christmas shopping in different months, 2024 Proportion of consumers who have started or intend to start their Christmas shopping in different months, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024 How much of consumers' Christmas budgets has been spent so far this year, 2024 How consumers intend to split their Christmas budget across different categories, 2024 How consumers intend to split their Christmas budget across different categories, 2022, 2023 & 2024 Proportion of consumers comparing their budget for gifts this year to last year, 2024 Proportion of consumers who are prioritising and cutting back on different categories for Christmas, 2024 Average budget per person for Christmas, 2024 Proportion of consumers who do not have a budget per person for Christmas, by social group, 2024 Instore and online channel usage for purchasing Christmas food shopping, 2023 & 2024 Online channel usage for purchasing Christmas food by age, 2023 & 2024 Which retailers consumers have spent the most money with so far this year, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024 Whether consumers plan to purchase Christmas gifts during the Black Friday sales period, 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024 Consumers planning to purchase Christmas gifts during the Black Friday sales period, by generation, 2024 Agreement and disagreement with statements about Christmas, 2024 Agreement and disagreement with statements about Christmas, 2024
