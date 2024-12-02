(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AML and KYC - Anti-Money Laundering & Know Your Customer Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During this intensive 1-day course we will illustrate this real and significant threat to our and show you how to take a proactive approach to crime, enhance the policies, processes and procedures you currently have in place and ensure that everyone in your organisation is ready to protect your firm and the place.

The Prevention, Detection and Investigation of Financial Crime. Understand where the risks lay in your organisation and the laws that shape our activities. Governments and financial markets throughout the world recognise Financial Crime as one of the greatest threats to the global financial services industry.

The FCA has increased its efforts to fight every aspect of financial crime: Money laundering, terrorist financing, market manipulation and data theft. Along with partner agencies, the FCA looks towards the firms they regulate when combating financial crime. Firms are required to work together with the FCA and the international community in their efforts to make it harder for criminals to exploit their businesses and their clients.

The market regulator expects your company to understand where the risks lay in your firm and react appropriately as part of your governance framework.

What will you learn

By the end of the course delegates will:



Appreciate and understand the latest crime prevention regulations (national and international)

Understand the elements necessary to create the right corporate culture

Recognise key elements of 'Know Your Client' documentation

Respond quickly to criminal behaviour by introducing alert systems which react appropriately and quickly to any potential criminal situations

Recognise how to investigate more quickly and escalate suspicious activity, reducing the damage to the firm

Protect the firm's reputation by avoiding the media spotlight created by high-profile incidents of firms being victims of financial crimes Develop a solid overview of their firm's vulnerabilities and the controls and procedures needed to address them in an increasingly complex global industry

Who Should Attend:

From Commercial, Central and Investment Banks as well as other financial institutions:



Compliance Officers

Financial Officers

Risk Officers

Internal Auditors

Operational Risk Managers Staff with roles and responsibilities in AML and anti-terrorist financing activities

Key Topics Covered:



Money laundering and terrorist financing

Suspicious activity indicators and transaction reporting

Setting up effective KYC procedures

Customer due diligence and record keeping

International regulatory standards

Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

Analyse the effectiveness of your firm's AML/CTP processes and procedures

Practical Tips in AML Management

Setting up action plan Case studies and exercises

