Global Shift Towards Sustainable Paper-Based Packaging Initiatives Gains Momentum
Date
12/2/2024 4:16:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The paperization start-up ecosystem has broadly transitioned from an innovation and product development focus to a production capacity-scaling focus.
Dublin, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industry Insights: Paperization" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the growing trend of companies attempting to realize financial/environmental cost savings by replacing traditional packaging with paper-based alternatives.
Paperization is presenting a solution to the sustainability downsides of certain glass, metal, and plastic packaging options. The expectations of both consumers and regulators are driving companies to seek more environmentally friendly packaging, while commercial concerns make preserving profit margins a priority.
Report Scope
The paperization start-up ecosystem has broadly transitioned from an innovation and product development focus to a production capacity-scaling focus. Brands are exploring paper and board alternatives to traditional product packages. New specialized production lines will be required for new paper packages to secure market share.
Reasons to Buy
Understand the drivers and inhibitors of the paperization trend and how it is likely to develop in the future Access innovation examples to understand how companies in different sectors are responding to the paperization trend Identify the consumer trends driving and complicating the paperization trend Understand how the paperization start-up ecosystem has grown and changed, and what it might do next
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary Industry trends Consumer trends Regulatory trends Innovation trends Innovators Takeaways Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
Coca Cola Unilever Tesco L'Oreal Estee Lauder Diageo PepsiCo Paboco Pulpac Frugalpac Pulpex P&G Sainsbury's Nestle Mondelez Mondi Veetee Saica PA Consulting
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108945358
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.