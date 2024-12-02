Landsbankinn Hf.: Buy-Back Offer Of Tier 2 Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn announces an offer to buy back bonds in the series LBANK T2I 29 (ISIN nr. IS0000031649) in exchange for payment in cash. The bonds will be repurchased at a predefined clean price of 100, equivalent to a yield of 3.85%.

All offers shall be submitted before 15:00 GMT on the 9th of December 2024. Settlement date is the 11th of December 2024.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the buy-back. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .

Landsbankinn plans to issue a new series of Tier 2 subordinated bonds instead of those purchased in the buy-back.

This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“ MAR ”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.