Landsbankinn Hf.: Buy-Back Offer Of Tier 2 Bonds
Date
12/2/2024 4:16:25 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn announces an offer to buy back bonds in the series LBANK T2I 29 (ISIN nr. IS0000031649) in exchange for payment in cash. The bonds will be repurchased at a predefined clean price of 100, equivalent to a yield of 3.85%.
All offers shall be submitted before 15:00 GMT on the 9th of December 2024. Settlement date is the 11th of December 2024.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the buy-back. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ... .
Landsbankinn plans to issue a new series of Tier 2 subordinated bonds instead of those purchased in the buy-back.
This announcement is released by Landsbankinn hf. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“ MAR ”), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Hreiðar Bjarnason, Chief Financial Officer for Landsbankinn hf.
MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108945355
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.