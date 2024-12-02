(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Trade Republic launches stock gifting, ahead of the Christmas season, to allow Trade Republic users to support their family and friends on their savings journeys.







With the Christmas season often bringing stress and last-minute shopping for unnecessary presents, Trade Republic, as the first bank, introduces a new way to make lasting gifts with just a few clicks in the app.

Trade Republic's new gifting feature allows users to gift stocks and ETFs, that can grow over the years and make a meaningful contribution to the financial independence of their loved ones.

Gifts can be personalised and made to family and friends already using Trade Republic or to introduce someone new to the platform.



Berlin, December 2, 2024. Just in time for the Christmas season, customers can now use Trade Republic's new gifting feature to gift stocks and ETFs with just a few clicks directly in the app. Gifts can be personalised and made to existing customers as well as interested ones, to support their long term saving journey. From now on, the bank enables its users to make gifts that have the opportunity to become a long term contribution to their family and friends pension planning. In the month of December, gifters also have the opportunity to participate in a give-away to earn up to 10,000 euros for themselves.





“For many, the Christmas season has become a time of hurried shopping for gifts that are sometimes unnecessary or underappreciated. At Trade Republic, we want to inspire a shift toward gifts that last, which create meaningful impact beyond the festivities”, says Christian Hecker, co-founder of Trade Republic.“Gifting your loved ones a stock, kicking off their savings journey, will have a lasting impact on their savings many years from now.”

The new feature is now available to all Trade Republic users, making gifting stocks and ETFs easier than ever before. In the app, users can select the desired asset, set the amount, and specify the recipient. A personal message rounds off the gift, which can be shared via email or as a printed gift card under the Christmas tree. Gifts can also be scheduled in advance, so customers can take care of tomorrow's surprises today.

The launch of the new feature is accompanied by the“Wealthman” campaign – a contrast to Santa Claus – making gifts that last. With this campaign, Trade Republic sends the message that gifting can be more than a fleeting moment. It's an invitation to think about gifts that not only bring immediate joy but also create lasting value – a thought that perfectly aligns with the spirit of the Christmas season. It's the first extended video format produced in-house.





About Trade Republic



Trade Republic is on a mission to set millions of Europeans up for wealth creation with secure, easy and commission-free access to capital markets. With customers across 17 European countries and billions of assets under management, Trade Republic is already the home screen app for many Europeans to manage their wealth. It offers savings plans, fractional trading of shares, ETFs, bonds as well as derivatives and crypto and, from January 2024, the Trade Republic card with a 1 percent Saveback reward. Trade Republic is a full-service bank and is supervised by the Bundesbank and BaFin. As Europe's largest broker and leading savings platform, Trade Republic has received growth capital from leading global investors such as Accel, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Ontario Teachers', Sequoia and TCV. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke and Marco Cancellieri.

