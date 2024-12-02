EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Development of Sales

IBU-tec advanced materials AG receives largest order in the company's history in the battery sector from global automotive group

02.12.2024 / 08:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec advanced materials AG receives largest order in the company's history in the battery sector from global automotive group

Order volume in the mid-single-digit million euro range will be reflected in sales from 2025 Expansion of cooperation with global automotive group Weimar, 2. December 2024 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has received the largest order in the battery sector in the company's history to date. The order volume is in the mid-single-digit million euro range and will be reflected in sales for the most part in the 2025 financial year. For comparison: In 2024 as a whole, IBU-tec is expected to have realized a total of around 13 million euros in sales and orders in the battery sector. The major order is the continuation of the cooperation with a global automotive group for the further development and production of the cathode material IBUvolt LFP 402 (see Corporate News of October 8, 2024). In total, the total order volume with this partner is thus in the double-digit million euro range. Ulrich Weitz, CPO of IBU-tec, stated: "This order proves that our strategy in the battery sector is effective. We can fulfil large-volume orders with the customer after successfully cooperating in the service area. This major order sets the standard for future orders from automotive manufacturers and cell producers. IBU-tec is the industry leader in developing and producing innovative materials of the highest quality. In doing so, it combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees. The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an essential component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage. Additionally, the company offers solutions for air purification, resource conservation, and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is ideally positioned to capitalise on global megatrends, especially climate and environmental protection. Our customer base is international and ranges from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations. Contact edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

t +49 69 905505-52

...

02.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG Hainweg 9-10 99425 Weimar Germany Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0 Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5 WKN: A0XYHT Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2041709



End of News EQS News Service