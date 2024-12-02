TVS Motor Company Registers Sales Growth Of 10% In November 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 401,250 units in November 2024 with a growth of 10% as against 364,231 units in the month of November 2023.





Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 12% with sales increasing from 352,103 units in November 2023 to 392,473 units in November 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 6% with sales increasing from 287,017 units in November 2023 to 305,323 units in November 2024.





Motorcycle registered a growth of 4% with sales increasing from 172,836 units in November 2023 to 180,247 units in November 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,749 units in November 2023 to 165,535 units in November 2024.





Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 57% with sales increasing from 16,782 units in November 2023 to 26,292 units in November 2024.





International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 75,203 units in November 2023 to 93,755 units in November 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 65,086 units in November 2023 to 87,150 units in November 2024.





Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler registered sales of 8,777 units in November 2024 as against 12,128 units in November 2023.





TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.





