US states attacking in Syria shows Iran, Russia 'distracted and weakened'

(MENAFN) The US national security adviser stated that the Syrian opposition’s advances in and around Aleppo are connected to a new situation where the Syrian government’s main backers—Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah—have been distracted and weakened by other conflicts and events.



"The opposition took a look at three actors who had been pummeling them for years: Iran, Russia, and Hezbollah. They had seen them weaker and more exposed than before, and they tried to take advantage of it," Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday.



Sullivan observed that the pace of the offensive likely surprised the Syrian government and regional observers. "But the fact that we have seen activity in Syria coming off of all the other things we have seen in the Middle East and Ukraine and elsewhere, that is something that is the natural result of those adversaries ending up in a weaker strategic position.”



Addressing the impact of recent developments in Aleppo and Idlib on US forces in the region, he stated that US forces in Syria, deployed to combat ISIS/Daesh, are "not at proximate risk because they are in a different part of the country from where this particular offensive is taking place."

