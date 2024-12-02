Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Laos
Date
12/2/2024 4:05:27 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
