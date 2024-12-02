Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To His Counterpart In Laos
12/2/2024 4:05:27 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Sonexay Siphandone, on the occasion of his country's National Day.
