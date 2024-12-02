Amir Receives A Phone Call From The Iranian President
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President Masoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, in addition to regional and international developments of common interest.
