Raiven Capital Showcases Dubai DIFC-Based Innovation Fund At Abu Dhabi Finance Week

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Raiven Capital, a global early-stage venture capital fund proudly showcases its new, fully authorized DIFC fund at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week. This newest fund invests in revolutionary founders who redefine the status quo with transformative solutions in AI, IoT, and related emerging technologies.

“Dubai and Abu Dhabi represent unparalleled opportunities to invest in founders who challenge conventions to drive exponential growth,” said Supreet Manchanda, Founding Partner at Raiven Capital.“We are one of the few DFSA authorized global venture funds in the DIFC. Leveraging our global networks and deep operational expertise, we aim to amplify the impact in the future of finance, smart manufacturing, cybersecurity and sustainability sectors.”

Raiven Capital's hands-on approach helps startups scale rapidly, by emphasizing operational excellence and investing at the right times of their growth cycle. At the DIFC Innovation Hub, Raiven is uniquely positioned to nurture MEASA-based startups, Raiven is one of the few global VCs fully authorized by DFSA and uses its deep network to add value for both investors and founders.

Paul Dugsin, Founding Partner at Raiven Capital, added:“Establishing our newest fund in the DIFC reflects our long-term commitment and leadership in catalyzing startup innovation and building prosperity in the UAE and across the region.”

During Abu Dhabi Finance Week, Raiven Capital will participate in key discussions on new technologies especially on using AI and IoT in building the 5th Industrial Revolution. We will also engage in discussions on emerging trends in how venture capital transforms future economies.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024

Convenes the world's most distinguished leaders, experts and entrepreneurs from 100+ countries to explore the facets and power of financial, human and technological capital as a competitive propeller for economic growth.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world's most advanced financial centers, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), comprising 72 countries with an approximate population of 3 billion and an estimated GDP of USD 8 trillion.

About Raiven Capital

Raiven Capital is a global multi-fund early-stage venture capital firm investing in AI, IoT, 6G and other transformative technologies. With hubs in Silicon Valley, Toronto & Dubai Raiven brings operational excellence and supports revolutionary founders in creating solutions that redefine industries.

