Breda University: No 'Delivery Shame' Needed During the Holidays

Having millions of purchases delivered home during the holiday season is often more sustainable than generally assumed. According to Hans

Quak, Professor of Smart Cities and Logistics at Breda University of Applied Sciences (BUas), better communication can also resolve consumer dissatisfaction with late deliveries.

Starting with Cyber Monday the holiday season creates peak demand, straining the logistics of online retailers. "There's always room for improvement, but delivery shame isn't necessary," says Quak. "Current delivery systems are often more efficient and sustainable than individual store visits."

Peak days, such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the weeks around Christmas, push delivery systems to their limits. The 'last-mile delivery' remains challenging due to inefficient routes, limited delivery points, staff shortages, and rising energy costs. These issues lead to delays and increased costs, resulting in customer frustration. Research from BUas shows that consumers are more accepting of delays when they receive clear explanations. "The main problem isn't the delay itself but incorrect information, which unnecessarily damages the delivery sector's reputation," Quak explains.

During this peak period home delivery offers unexpected sustainability benefits. "Delivery services often use zero-emission vehicles, which produce less CO2 than individual car trips to stores," Quak states. Utilizing pick-up points can further ease logistic pressures and reduce environmental impact. Research shows that consumers are more likely to make sustainable choices when well-informed about their benefits. Understanding the positive impact of pick-up points and sustainable delivery options can influence consumer behavior. Additionally, customers are more willing to accept delivery fees if they know these contribute to greener logistics.

As the holiday rush approaches, Quak offers advice for consumers and suppliers. "Even with so-called 'free' deliveries, there's always a cost somewhere. For a truly positive impact, consider walking or cycling to a local store," he recommends. "If you choose online shopping, using pick-up points helps reduce pressure on the delivery network."

He urges businesses to communicate effectively, manage expectations, and inform customers about environmental impacts to encourage conscious choices. Looking ahead, Quak envisions a system where recipients can easily select preferred delivery times and locations, with customized rates for fast home delivery versus pick-up options.

