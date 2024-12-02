Flow Chemistry Global Market Report 2024: Unveiling The Future Scope And Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flow Chemistry Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Over the past few years, the flow chemistry market size has grown significantly. The market will increase from $2.09 billion in 2023 to $2.35 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%. Factors such as chemical process optimization, the principles of green chemistry, the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and advancements in continuous manufacturing framed this growth during the historic period.

What Does the Flow Chemistry Market Size and Growth Rate in 2024 Suggest?

What Are the Growth Forecasts For the Flow Chemistry Market?

Taking into account future developments, the flow chemistry market size will experience a rapid growth spurt. By 2028, it is projected to expand to $3.93 billion, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.7%. Sustainable manufacturing practices, specialty chemicals production, adoption in emerging markets, continuous flow catalysis, energy efficiency, pharmaceutical drug synthesis, miniaturization and microreactors, are some elements that will steer the growth of the flow chemistry market in the forecast period.

Which Factors Drive the Growth of the Flow Chemistry Market?

Notably, the increasing pharmaceutical industry is a significant force expected to propel the flow chemistry market's growth in the future. The pharmaceutical industry, which manufactures drugs and medicines for various types of diseases, extensively uses flow chemistry for drug discovery, chemical process development, and manufacturing. An example highlighting this growth is a report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry FICCI that noted that the Indian pharma industry hit USD41.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD130 billion by 2030.

Who Are the Key Players in the Flow Chemistry Market?

Major companies operating in the flow chemistry market include AM Technology Co Ltd., CEM Corporation, Milestone Srl, Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd., Vapourtec Ltd., ThalesNano Inc., Hel Group, Uniqsis Ltd., Chemtrix BV, Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Corning Incorporated, Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd, PDC Machines Inc, Parr Instrument Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Radleys, Sicco Engineering Srl, Syntesia, Top-Chem Fluid Control, UCT Co. Ltd., AMT Flow Designs Inc., Alfa Laval AB, Antion Italy Srl, H.E.L Group, ThalesNano Inc, Little Things Factory GmbH

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Flow Chemistry Market?

The development of new facilities has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the flow chemistry market. Major companies active in this sector are focused on evolving new procedures to sustain their market positions. An example is PharmaZell GmbH, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company that launched a cGMP Pilot Facility in July 2023. The facility is facilitating the manufacturing of complex APIs, benefiting from flow chemistry's enhanced process control, safety, and effectiveness.

How is the Flow Chemistry Market Segmented?

The flow chemistry market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Reactor: Microreactor Systems, Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor CSTR, Plug Flow Reactor, Meso Reactor

2 By Technology: Gas Based Flow Chemistry, Photochemistry Based Flow Chemistry, Microwave Irradiation Based Flow Chemistry

3 By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Academic and Industrial Research, Petrochemical

What Are the Regional Insights of the Flow Chemistry Market?

In 2023, North America dominated the flow chemistry market as the largest region. North America is projected to retain its position as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The flow chemistry market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

