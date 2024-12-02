Al-Saleh: The Union Day reflects our nation's aspirations for a bright and sustainable future

(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) His Excellency Abdul Aziz Rashid Al-Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that "UAE’s Union Day is a great national occasion that embodies the meanings of union and achievement, and reminds us of the inspiring journey that the Founding Fathers began under the leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul." Adding, "This day reflects the strength of our will and the spirit of unity that unites the nation’s sons under one banner, with a vision of a bright and sustainable future."

His Excellency added, "the exceptional achievements of the UAE at the local and international levels are the result of the great vision of our wise leadership, which has placed the advancement of the Emirati people at the forefront of its priorities." He stressed that "this day enhances the values of belonging and loyalty to our country, and strengthens our determination to continue working and innovating in order to preserve the gains of the union and achieve the ambitions of the future."

In conclusion to his statement, Al-Saleh expressed his "pride in the UAE’s achievements in various fields, praising the role of all national institutions in enhancing the development process.” He further extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on this happy and precious occasion.





