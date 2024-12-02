Jordan Source Partners with Atlantic Council to Launch the WIn Fellowship in the Kingdom

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – 1 December, 2024): Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), has proudly hosted the launch of the Women Innovators (WIn) Fellowship in Jordan. This collaborative program is funded by the U.S. Embassy in Jordan and implemented by the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East. The event was held on 18th of November at the Arc in King Hussein Business Park, attended by the recipients of the new fellowship.



The WIn Fellowship is a year-long, fully sponsored program for women in the Middle East and North Africa, which aims to support women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses, expanding their professional prospects, and enhancing their executive and leadership skills. Launching in the Kingdom in partnership with the U.S. Embassy in Jordan, 20 applicants have been selected this year. They will take part in a trip to the United States as part of the mentorship program, where they will engage with private-sector executives, learn from international leaders, and meet U.S. business leaders and government officials.



The event was attended by Secretary General, Sameera Al-Zou'bi, and H.E. Yael Lempert, Ambassador of the United States to Jordan. Under the theme of “The Role of Women-led Startups in Revitalizing Jordan’s Economy: Challenges and Opportunities,” the event included panel discussions by accomplished Jordanians that explored topics of entrepreneurship and economy, where Dana Darwish, Program Manager at Jordan Source, featured as a panelist in the discussion on “The State of Jordan’s Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.”



It is worth noting that Jordan Source’s participation comes as part of its mission to support Jordanian entrepreneurs locally and internationally, particularly empowering women in business. It aims to connect them with opportunities from all over the world, and position Jordan and its talent as leaders in their fields.







MENAFN02122024005143011674ID1108945206