Ojas’24 Culminates in Grandeur: Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow Wraps Up Two-Day Cultural Fiesta

Lucknow, November 30, 2024 – Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, concluded its annual cultural extravaganza, Ojas’24, with unmatched vibrancy and grandeur. The two-day fest, themed “90's Nostalgia”, was a dynamic celebration of talent, creativity, and youthful exuberance.

Ojas’24 brought together students from colleges across Lucknow and neighbouring areas, creating a lively platform for budding talent. Featuring a plethora of events, including art, music, literary competitions, and quizzes, the festival offered an exhilarating experience for participants and attendees alike.

The event was a testament to Jaipuria Lucknow's commitment to holistic education, providing future managers with opportunities to hone their skills, celebrate their passions, and express their individuality.



Inaugural Ceremony Highlights



Ojas’24 was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished guests:

• Chief Guest: Shri Brajesh Pathak, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh

• Guest of Honour: Dr. Kumkum Dhar, Head of Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan, Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh



During the inaugural ceremony, Shri Brajesh Pathak urged students to embrace cultural collaborations as a pathway to balanced decision-making and leadership development. He compared the youth to "diamonds and gold," encouraging them to preserve India’s heritage and prepare to lead the nation in fields like science, management, and infrastructure.

Dr. Kumkum Dhar captivated the audience with her insights on the transformative power of fine arts. Drawing inspiration from her mentor, Pandit Lachhu Maharaj, she emphasized the role of art in fostering self-management, fearlessness, and inspiration, while encouraging students to excel in their chosen fields.



Dr. Kavita Pathak, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, warmly welcomed the dignitaries, commending Shri Pathak’s contributions to enhancing health services in Uttar Pradesh and honoring Dr. Dhar’s legacy as a cultural icon.



The Grand Finale: Celebrity Night with Ash King



The highlight of Ojas’24 was an unforgettable performance by Ash King, the sensational Bollywood playback singer. Known for chartbusters like Te Amo, Baarish, and Just Go to Hell Dil, Ash King delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience spellbound. His soulful voice and energetic presence made the closing night a truly magical experience.







