Monday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
Date
12/2/2024 3:20:39 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football fans have an exciting day ahead with numerous matches scheduled across various leagues and competitions. Here's a comprehensive list of today's key fixtures and where to watch them live.
Indian Super League
The day kicks off with an Indian Super League match:
11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Mohammedan (OneFootball)
Copinha Feminina
Several Copinha Feminina matches are scheduled throughout the day:
11:00 AM: Botafogo (PB) vs Flamengo (Youtube/@paulistao)
03:00 PM: Palmeiras vs Minas Brasília (BandSports and Youtube/@paulistao)
05:45 PM: Vila Nova vs Red Bull Bragantino (Youtube/@paulistao)
08:00 PM: São Paulo vs Internacional (BandSports and Youtube/@paulistao)
AFC Champions League
Two AFC Champions League matches are on the cards:
01:00 PM: Al-Ahli Saudi vs Esteghlal (Disney+)
03:00 PM: Al-Nassr vs Al-Sadd (ESPN 4 and Disney+)
Turkish Süper Lig
The Turkish Süper Lig features two matches:
02:00 PM: Fenerbahça vs Gaziantep (Disney+)
02:00 PM: Hatayspor vs Besiktas (Disney+)
International Friendly
An exciting women's international friendly match is scheduled:
04:30 PM: Germany vs Italy (ESPN 2 and Disney+)
European Leagues
Serie A
04:45 PM: Roma vs Atalanta (Disney+)
La Liga
05:00 PM: Sevilla vs Osasuna (Disney+)
Liga Portugal
05:45 PM: Porto vs Casa Pia (ESPN 3 and Disney+)
South American Leagues
Argentine Championship
05:00 PM: Barracas Central vs Tigre (Disney+)
07:15 PM: Platense vs Union Santa Fé (Disney+)
09:30 PM: Independiente Rivadavia vs Argentinos Juniors (ESPN 4 and Disney+)
Uruguayan Championship
07:00 PM: Deportivo Maldonado vs Danubio (Disney+)
Youth Competitions
08:00 PM: São Paulo vs Palmeiras – Copa do Brasil Sub-17 (FINAL) (Sportv)
This list covers the major football games scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2024, along with their broadcast information. Enjoy the matches!
