Electricity usage declines 9.1 percent in Turkey

(MENAFN) Daily power usage in Turkey dropped by 9.1 percent on Sunday compared to the prior day, amounting to 835,537 megawatt-hours, based on formal data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Monday.



Hourly electricity usage declined to 40,239 megawatt-hours at 7 p.m. local time (1600 GMT), figure from TEIAS revealed.



The nation’s power consumption declined to the least stage of 30,065 megawatt-hours at 6 AM local time (0300 GMT).



Power output totaled 855,283 megawatt-hours on Sunday shaping a drop of 8.9 percent compared to Saturday.



Power output from imported coal plants contributed 24.4 percent of overall production, whereas natural gas and wind plants constituted 19.4 percent and 14 percent, respectively.



On Sunday, the nation’s power shipments totaled 19,745 megawatt-hours and imports amounted to 2 megawatt-hours.

