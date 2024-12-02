عربي


Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Caytons Law LLP


12/2/2024 3:15:53 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill.
, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur
J. Gallagher
& Co. today announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired the UK-based operations of Caytons Law LLP (Caytons). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Caytons is a claims and legal management firm with a particular focus on providing legal advice in relation to commercial and professional liability insurance matters. Operating in London and Bristol, John Cayton, Sam Moore, Robin Cundall and their team across the UK will operate under the direction of Manan Sagar, head of Gallagher Bassett's UK operations.

"Caytons is a highly regarded firm whose deep expertise in claims management for financial lines and professional liability will enhance Gallagher Bassett's capabilities in the UK," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am very pleased to welcome John, Sam, Robin and their associates to our growing Gallagher family of professionals."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

