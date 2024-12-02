Quantexa Welcomes Hiek Van Der Scheer To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned data and analytics expert brings transformative leadership in AI and data strategy to AI Centaur Quantexa

LONDON, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa , the global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced Hiek Van der Scheer has joined its Advisory Board. Known for his pragmatic approach to data-driven business transformation, Van der Scheer brings extensive experience in advancing data, analytics, and AI capabilities across diverse industries. In his current role as Chief Data Officer at ABN AMRO, Van der Scheer leads the bank's transformation to become a data-driven organization, ensuring strategic alignment between business and IT stakeholders. ABN AMRO is an investor in Quantexa, and currently uses its Decision Intelligence Platform to transform its Know Your Customer (KYC) processes with an award-winning implementation.

The strengthening of Quantexa's Advisory Board coincides with the recent announcement it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This accomplishment meant Quantexa achieved Centaur status. Since the start of its Fiscal Year, Quantexa has gained 30 top-tier global clients such as U.S. Special Operations Command and Novobanco, as well as leaders in financial services and various government agencies across North America, EMEA, and APAC, increasing Decision Intelligence ARR by 20%.

Quantexa's exponential growth comes at a time of increased demand by organizations seeking to advance the way they effectively harness the power of connected, accurate data and AI to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. The Decision Intelligence category is expected to be worth $496 billion by 2030.

With a deep foundation in econometrics and practical expertise spanning industries including financial services and telecommunications, Van der Scheer will help Quantexa realize its ambition to lead the emerging Decision Intelligence category.

Quantexa's CEO, Vishal Marria, commented , "We're thrilled to welcome Hiek, a proven leader in data and AI, to our advisory board. As we set our sights on scaling from $100M to $250M ARR, his deep expertise in leveraging data-driven strategies and cutting-edge AI technologies will be instrumental in accelerating our innovation, optimizing operations, and driving customer value. His guidance will ensure we remain at the forefront of our industry, delivering transformative solutions while scaling sustainably and strategically."

Van der Scheer, shared , "I am honored to join Quantexa's Advisory Board at a pivotal phase in the company's growth. Quantexa's advanced Decision Intelligence technology offers transformative potential for organizations aiming to harness the power of unified data and AI to protect, optimize, and expand their operations. I am excited to contribute to their continuous efforts in assisting industry-leading organizations and government agencies in transforming their workflows. Additionally, I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at Quantexa to explore new opportunities for innovation and to support the company's mission to bring innovation and confidence in decision-making to every industry in the world by driving the switch to contextual data."

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa's Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

