Zelenskyy insists NATO membership must mover all of Ukraine

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated Sunday that if Ukraine is requested to join NATO, it must apply to the whole territory of the nation, not only specific areas.



"If this is an invitation, it must apply to all of our territory. It is unacceptable for to invite only part of Ukraine’s land," stated Zelenskyy throughout a gathering with European Council Leader Antonio Costa, who was in Kyiv for discussions.



After the gathering, both men conducted a mutual media summit to resolve the media.



Throughout the gathering, Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s requirement for air defense systems, stressing that Russia keeps striking on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and residents.



"Unfortunately, the attacks continue. Last month, the Russian army launched 347 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 Iranian-made Shahed drones at Ukraine.”



"No country can withstand such terror for an entire month. We are grateful to those who have helped us with air defense systems," he further noted.

