Russians Wound Five Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, December 1, Russian invaders five residents of Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the regional state administration, Vadym Filashkin, posted this on .

“On December 1, Russians wounded 5 residents of Donetsk region: 2 in Pokrovsk, 2 in Shevchenko and 1 in Andriivka,” noted Filashkin.

He emphasized that the total number of of the Russian invaders in Donetsk region (2,887 killed and 6,475 wounded) is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 30, Russian troops killed two and wounded four residents of Donetsk region.