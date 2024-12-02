Kuwait Amir Congratulates Barbados On Independence Day
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable Monday to the President of Barbados, Sandra Mason, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President long-lasting health and the people of Barbados further progress and prosperity. (end)
