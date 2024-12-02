Kuwait Amir Congratulates Barbados On Independence Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable Monday to the President of Barbados, Sandra Mason, congratulating her on her country's Independence Day. His Highness the Amir wished the President long-lasting and the people of Barbados further progress and prosperity. (end) res

