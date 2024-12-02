IDEX Biometrics ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Subscription By Primary Insider – 2 Dec 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the subsequent offering in IDEX Biometrics ASA (the“Company”) approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 October 2024.

The Company's Chair, Morten Opstad, has subscribed to 1,000,000 shares, at NOK 0.15 per share. Whereof he subscribed to 250,000 shares for K-Konsult AS, and 750,000 shares for Marc O Polo Norge AS. The final allocation, including the primary insider registration form, will be notified later today.





For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

Kristian Flaten, CFO

E-mail: ...

Tel: + 47 67 83 91 19

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 2 December November 2024 at 08:55 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA.