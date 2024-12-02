Kuwait Amir Congratulates Laos On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber congratulated in a cable on Monday the President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on the advent of his country's national day. His Highness the Amir expressed wishes of good and welfare to the President and his people. (end) gta

