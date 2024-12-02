Georgia's Internal Ministry Calls On Parents To Refrain Children From Protests In Tbilisi
Date
12/2/2024 2:20:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia called on parents to
keep their children away from the action near the parliament
building in Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing the ministry
"Different mass media are spreading images about the presence of
young children at the demonstration site. According to Georgian
legislation, all children have the right to freedom of peaceful
assembly. However, the current actions have repeatedly gone beyond
the scope of peaceful assembly and turned into violence. Children
are in a violent environment and are at high risk of injury. We
call on parents to protect children from an aggressive
environment," the ministry said.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs also said that in front of the
parliament building, protesters break windows, throw flammable
substances, and then release firecrackers inside to start a
fire.
MENAFN02122024000195011045ID1108944968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.