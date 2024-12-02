Georgia's Internal Ministry Calls On Parents To Refrain Children From Protests In Tbilisi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The of Internal Affairs of Georgia called on parents to keep their children away from the action near the parliament building in Tbilisi, Azernews reports, citing the ministry

"Different mass are spreading images about the presence of young children at the demonstration site. According to Georgian legislation, all children have the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. However, the current actions have repeatedly gone beyond the scope of peaceful assembly and turned into violence. Children are in a violent environment and are at high risk of injury. We call on parents to protect children from an aggressive environment," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also said that in front of the parliament building, protesters break windows, throw flammable substances, and then release firecrackers inside to start a fire.