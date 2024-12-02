Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Market Predicted To Reach $5 Billion In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

What Will be the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Size in 2024 and What is its Growth Rate?

In recent years, the extreme ultraviolet lithography market size has burgeoning, expanding from $4.06 billion in 2023 to reach an estimated $5 billion in 2024. This signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.2%. The jack-up in the market during the historic period is principally attributed to upsurge in the complexity and miniaturization of semiconductor devices, amplified demand for greater resolution and narrowed line widths in semiconductor manufacturing, ramped up R&D investments in semiconductor fabrication technologies, transition to more advanced nodes in semiconductor manufacturing like 7nm, 5nm, 3nm, and the necessitation for enhanced productivity and yield in semiconductor fabs.

What is the Growth Forecast of the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market?

It is predicted that the extreme ultraviolet lithography market size will see a sensational growth spurt, ballooning to $11.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of approximately 23.7%. This growth in the forecast period is largely credited to amplified adoption of EUV lithography in the production of memory and logic devices, market expansion in budding economies and developing semiconductor markets, increased focus on high-volume manufacturing utilizing EUV technology, and the integration of AI and machine learning in semiconductor manufacturing. Several major trends poised to shape the forecast period include the emergence of multi-patterning techniques with EUV, high numerical aperture na EUV systems, advanced EUV mask technologies, EUV pellicles for mask protection, metrology and inspection solutions for EUV, and high-throughput EUV systems for production.

What is the Expected Impact of Increasing Demand for Smartphones on the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market?

The soaring demand for smartphones is forecasted to substantially stimulate the demand for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market. Extreme ultraviolet lithography EUVL is a sophisticated technology employed for manufacturing more powerful and efficient microprocessors than their traditional counterparts for smartphones and personal computers. EUV lithography aids in the fabrication of compact electronic chips that foster less convolution, cost reduction, and decreased power requirements. For instance, according to a March 2022 Cybercrew article, a UK-based association of tech-savvy folks who specialize in computers, mobile phones, and gaming, approximately 87% of adults owned smartphones in 2020. With a global smartphone penetration rate of 78.9%, the UK was ranked second. Hence, the mounting demand for more advanced smartphones creates a higher demand for EUV lithography, enabling chipmakers to manufacture faster, smaller, and more powerful chips.

Which Major Companies are Operating in the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market?

Substantial companies operating in the extreme ultraviolet lithography market include ASML Holding N.V., Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., Intel Corporation., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSMC, SUSS Microtec AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Toshiba Corporation, Ultratech Inc., Vistec Semiconductor Systems, SK hynix Inc., GlobalFoundries Inc., NTT Advanced Technology Corporation., Toppan Photomasks Inc., KLA Corporation., Advantest Corporation, Ushio Inc., AGC Inc., Lasertec Corporation, NuFlare Technology, Energetiq Technology Inc., Photronics Inc., HOYA Corporation, The TRUMPF Group, Rigaku Corporation, Edmund Optics Ltd., Park Systems Pvt Ltd., Zygo Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Plasma-Therm LLC.

What are the Emerging Trends?

One significant trend on the horizon is the potential impact of the lofty price of extreme ultraviolet lithography systems, which may impede the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market. Lithography machines, which are pivotal tools in chip manufacturing, don't come cheap. The creme de la creme of lithography machines, those capable of crafting the most sophisticated chips, are manufactured solely by ASML. The extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, comprising over 1,00,000 parts, carries a jaw-dropping price tag of about $120 million. Consequently, the steep prices of these systems may stifle the growth of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market.

How is the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market Segmented?

1 By Equipment: Light Source, Mirrors, Mask, Other Equipments

2 By Light Source: Laser-produced Plasma, Gas Discharge, Vacuum Sparks

3 By End User: Integrated Device Manufacturers IDM, Foundry, Other End-Users

What are the Regional Insights into the Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment in the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in 2023. Nonetheless, North America nabbed the second-largest regional spurt in the electrical and electronics market during the forecast period. The regions incorporated in the extreme ultraviolet lithography market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

