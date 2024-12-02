Fencing Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $39.9 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fencing Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2024

With the size of the fencing market continually growing in recent years, what's the anticipated growth and how will this impact market dynamics?

The fencing market size has shown considerable growth in recent years, expanding from $30.36 billion in 2023 to a projected $32.18 billion in 2024. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. The growth during this historical period can be attributed to factors such as security concerns, growth in residential construction, increased urbanization, and the need for fencing in agricultural sector and property boundaries.

What are the forecasted trends for the fencing market growth and what is driving this growth?

The fencing market's solid growth is set to continue with the size expected to reach $39.89 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as a surge in residential renovations, the rise of sustainable and eco-friendly fencing, increasing land prices and innovative design customizations. The green building initiatives have also played a significant role, along with major trends envisaged for the forecast period, which include smart fencing systems, vertical gardens, and green fencing, laser-cut and decorative panels, modular and DIY fencing, and solar-powered fencing.

How is the increase in urbanization driving the growth of the fencing market?

Urbanization, defined as the movement of mass population from rural to urban areas, resulting in increased population densities, is significantly contributing to the expansion of the fencing market. As urbanization escalates, the demand for residential and non-residential structures rises in tandem, propelling the fencing industry's growth. Coupled with the supporting force of the growing middle class, the upward trend of urbanization is expected to strongly drive the fencing market's growth in the foreseeable future.

Who are the key industry players in the fencing market?

Major players operating in the fencing market include Allied Tube & Conduit Corp, Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated, Bekaert Corporation, CertainTeed Corporation, Long Fence Company Inc., Poly Vinyl Creations Inc., Fortress Building Products, Master-Halco Inc., Stephens Pipe & Steel LLC, Jerith Manufacturing LLC, Pexco LLC, Betafence NV, Trex Company Inc., Barrette Outdoor Living Inc., Gregory Industries Inc., Wheatland Tube Company, BIFFERdil Group, AmeriFence Corporation, Merchants Metals, Royal Building Products, Dura Fence, Eastern Wholesale Fence Co. Inc., Illusions Vinyl Fence, Nationwide Industries Inc., Universal Forest Products Inc., Homestead Vinyl Products Inc., Country Estate Fence, Weatherables, Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

What are the emerging trends in the fencing market?

Key trends gaining traction in the fencing market revolve around strategic partnerships and collaborations. Major operators in the fencing sector are concentrating on these partnerships to expand their reach and establish leadership in the market. For example, in March 2021, Binford Supply, a US-based private equity firm, partnered with Fencing Supply Group, a wholesale distributor of fencing and outdoor living products, to support the platform through organic growth initiatives and a proactive acquisition strategy.

How is the global fencing market segmented?

The fencing market is segmented as follows –

1 By Material: Plastic, Metal, Wood and Composite, Concrete

2 By Installation: Do it yourself, Contractor

3 By Application: Residential, Agricultural, Industrial

4 By End use: Government, Mining, Defence, Petrochemicals, Transport, Energy

What are the regional insights into the fencing market?

North America was the largest region in the fencing market in 2023, and it's also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The fencing market report includes an in-depth analysis of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

