$2+ Billion Urinary Drainage Bags Market - An Estimated 423 Million People Suffer From Urinary Incontinence Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

$2+ Billion Urinary Drainage Bags Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global urinary drainage bags is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing prevalence of urological disorders and advancements in product technology. Valued at approximately $1.4 billion in 2021, the market is projected to reach $2 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during this period.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Overview of Urinary Drainage BagsUrinary drainage bags are essential medical devices used to collect and store urine in patients with urological conditions. They play a crucial role in managing urinary incontinence and monitoring urine output. Typically connected to a catheter, these bags allow for safe and hygienic urine collection.Types of Urinary Drainage Bags.Leg Bags: Designed for daytime use, these smaller bags can be discreetly worn under clothing..Large Bags: Primarily used at night, these bags have a higher capacity and are often placed beside the bed..Reusable and Disposable Options: Patients can choose between reusable bags that require cleaning and disposable ones for single-use convenience.Market DriversThe growth of the urinary drainage bags market is primarily fueled by several factors:.Rising Incidence of Urological Disorders: Conditions such as urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and kidney stones are becoming increasingly common. For instance, an estimated 423 million people suffer from urinary incontinence globally, with a notable prevalence among older women.Aging Population: The geriatric demographic is expanding, leading to higher demand for medical devices that assist with urinary management..Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation by key players in developing more comfortable and effective urinary drainage solutions enhances market appeal.Challenges and OpportunitiesDespite the positive growth trajectory, the market faces challenges:.Lack of Awareness: Many patients remain uninformed about the availability and benefits of urinary drainage bags..Infection Risks: Concerns regarding catheter-associated urinary tract infections can deter usage.However, opportunities abound due to:.Increase in Urological Surgeries: As surgical procedures related to urological issues rise, so does the demand for urinary drainage bags.Market SegmentationThe global market is segmented based on product type, usage, end-user, and region:SegmentDescriptionProduct TypeLarge bags and leg bagsUsageReusable vs. disposableEnd UserHospitals & clinics vs. home care servicesRegionNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEAKey Insights by Segment.The leg bag segment dominated the market in 2021 due to its comfort and reduced risk of urinary tract infections..The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue share, driven by increased surgeries related to urological conditions..The home care segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4%, reflecting a shift towards at-home healthcare solutions.Regional AnalysisNorth America holds a significant share of the market due to high rates of urological disorders and the presence of major manufacturers. In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth, with a CAGR of 5.2%, fueled by rising healthcare expenditures and population growth.Leading Market PlayersKey players in the urinary drainage bags market include:.Amsino International Inc..Becton, Dickinson and Company.Cardinal Health Inc..Coloplast A/S.Teleflex Inc.These companies are pivotal in driving innovation and expanding product offerings to meet diverse patient needs conclusion, the urinary drainage bags market is poised for robust growth as awareness increases and technological advancements continue to enhance product efficacy. Addressing challenges such as infection risks and improving patient education will be vital for sustaining this upward trajectory.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.