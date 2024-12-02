Kuwait Amir Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the advent of his country's the 53rd national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal lauded the vast achievements and developments in the UAE, expressing pride in the strength of ties and showcasing eagerness to bolstering them on all possible domains.
His Highness the Amir wished more progress and development for the UAE under the country's wise leadership. (end)
