Kuwait Amir Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the advent of his country's the 53rd national day.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal lauded the vast achievements and developments in the UAE, expressing pride in the strength of ties and showcasing eagerness to bolstering them on all possible domains.

His Highness the Amir wished more progress and development for the UAE under the country's wise leadership. (end)

gta













MENAFN02122024000071011013ID1108944910