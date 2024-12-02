عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates UAE On Nat'l Day


12/2/2024 2:10:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on the advent of his country's 53rd national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the UAE leadership and people more progress and development. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

