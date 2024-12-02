UAE Marks 53Rd Nat'l Day, Remembers Decades-Long Accomplishments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- The UAE will be marking on Monday its 53rd national day, remembering all of the decades-long achievements that reflected the spirit of the Emirates' union.

Emiratis will remember fondly the late Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, then governor of Abu Dhabi and the first President of the UAE, who in 1971 formed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the seven Emirates after the withdrawal of the British.

The initial steps forming the UAE began with Sheikh Zayed signing agreements with the governor of Dubai the late Sheikh Rashed bin Said Al-Maktoum in 1968, a step, which paved the way for the formation of the UAE.

In July 1971, an announcement was made forming the UAE after a meeting of the heads of six Emirates and in February 1972, the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaima joined the union, completing the formation.

The UAE gained wide international recognition on December 2, 1971. It also became the 18th member of the Arab League and on December ninth, the UAE became a member of the UN, a member of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 1972, and a founding member in the formation of the GCC in 1981.

This year's celebration would highlight the UAE's previous achievements and would also focus on current achievements and future plan for more prosperity and development.

Some of the important achievements of the UAE included the launch of the Hope Probe part of the Emirates Mars Mission in addition to launching the first peaceful nuclear reactor in the Arab work, the largest eco-friendly power project.

It is also no secret that the tourism sector in the UAE was amongst the internationally recognized ones globally, with the state launching the 2030 strategy to further boost tourism. (end)

