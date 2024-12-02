SC Seeks EC's Reply On Plea Against Decision To Increase No. Of Voters Per Polling Station
Date
12/2/2024 2:09:09 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Election Commission (EC) on a PIL challenging its decision to increase the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500, saying it is“concerned”.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the poll panel, to file a short affidavit explaining the rationale behind the decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission, says on instruction that they will explain the position by way of a short affidavit. Let the affidavit be filed within a period of three weeks,” the bench said.
ADVERTISEMENT
It said it was“concerned” and no voter should be excluded.
The EC said political parties are consulted in every constituency when the total number of voters is raised per EVM (electronic voting machine).
Read Also
Followed Poll Processes Transparently, Will Review All Legitimate Concerns: EC To Congress
SC Deprecates HC Orders Fixing Time Schedule For Conclusion Of Trial While Rejecting Bail Pleas
Singh said voters are always permitted to cast their votes even beyond the prescribed time.
The bench has now listed the PIL in the week commencing January 27, 2025, and asked the EC to provide a copy of its affidavit to the petitioner before the next date of hearing.
The PIL, filed by Indu Prakash Singh, has challenged two communications issued by the EC in August increasing the number of voters per polling station in each constituency across India.
Singh has contended that the decision to increase the number of voters per polling booth was arbitrary and not based on any data.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02122024000215011059ID1108944894
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.