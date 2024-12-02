(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, release, 2 December 2024 at 8:45 am EET



Sampo completes its share buyback programme

Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 18 June 2024 and ended on 29 November 2024. During that period, Sampo repurchased 11,747,690 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 40.43 per share. The amount corresponds to 2.3 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 475 million.

The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. After the cancellation later this year, the total number of Sampo shares will be 538,247,772 shares, of which 538,047,772 will be A shares. Further information on share buybacks is available at .



