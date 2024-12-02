Sampo Completes Its Share Buyback Programme
Date
12/2/2024 2:00:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 2 December 2024 at 8:45 am EET
Sampo completes its share buyback programme
Sampo plc has now completed its share buyback programme. The repurchases of shares began on 18 June 2024 and ended on 29 November 2024. During that period, Sampo repurchased 11,747,690 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 40.43 per share. The amount corresponds to 2.3 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by EUR 475 million.
The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. After the cancellation later this year, the total number of Sampo shares will be 538,247,772 shares, of which 538,047,772 will be A shares. Further information on share buybacks is available at .
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
For further information, please contact:
Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030
Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
DEN-FSA
MENAFN02122024004107003653ID1108944877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.