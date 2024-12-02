Time Of Nature By Rui Tian Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Time of Nature

Rui Tian's Exceptional Four-Story Bungalow Design Recognized for Its Unique Blend of Traditional Style and Modern Comfort

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rui Tian has been honored with the prestigious Bronze A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Design category for the exceptional design of "Time of Nature," a four-story bungalow located in Shanghai. The A' Design Award is a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, celebrating innovative and outstanding designs from around the world.The "Time of Nature" design showcases the unique advantages of traditional Shanghai style, with comfortable floor heights, regular layouts, and charming front and back courtyards. This award-winning design demonstrates the relevance of incorporating traditional elements into modern living spaces, creating a harmonious blend of comfort and aesthetics that resonates with contemporary lifestyles and needs.Rui Tian's design stands out for its highly personalized functional layout, which caters to the diverse needs of leisure, work, and living. Each floor is thoughtfully themed, featuring a dining and reception area, a reading and meditation space, a leisurely drinking space, and a peaceful bedroom space. The design incorporates natural elements, such as old wood and antique furniture, to create a tranquil atmosphere that brings users closer to nature within the comfort of their "second residence."The recognition from the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Rui Tian's exceptional design capabilities and commitment to creating spaces that enhance the quality of life. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, as Rui Tian continues to push the boundaries of interior design while maintaining a deep respect for traditional elements and craftsmanship.Time of Nature was designed by Rui Tian, who played a crucial role in conceptualizing and executing this award-winning project.Interested parties may learn more about the design at the following URL:About Rui TianRui Tian, based in China, is a talented interior designer known for their commitment to original design and focus on high-end residential spaces. With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of traditional elements, Rui Tian creates exceptional living environments that seamlessly blend comfort, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.About S House Art Design (Shanghai) Co., LTDS House Art Design (Shanghai) Co., LTD, headquartered in SOHO on the Bund in Shanghai, is a renowned design company specializing in providing comprehensive services for high-end private residences. Their expertise encompasses space planning, soft decoration display, and art collection, ensuring that each project reflects the unique tastes and requirements of their discerning clients.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected based on their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The award acknowledges designs that excel in innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, ergonomics, and attention to detail.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires designers and brands to develop products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

