Dollar rises on Monday amid expectations of US Fed rates cut

(MENAFN) The dollar saw a rise on Monday, driven by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may cut interest rates. At the same time, the yen's recovery in recent days was bolstered by market expectations of higher interest rates in Japan. These movements reflect differing economic policies and outlooks in both the U.S. and Japan, impacting their respective currencies.



In contrast, political uncertainty in France put pressure on the euro, causing it to fall by 0.4 percent to USD1.0532. This decline follows a 1.5 percent increase in the previous week, which had pushed the euro away from its one-year low of USD1.0425. The euro's weakened position contributed to a boost in the dollar's strength, as it gained across various currency pairs.



As a result of these currency shifts, the dollar index rose to 106.170 points, marking a gain of 1.8 percent in November, despite a setback the previous week. The dollar also rose by 0.4 percent against the yen to 150.37, recovering from a 3.3 percent drop last week, which was its worst performance since July. These movements reflect the ongoing fluctuations in global currency markets amid shifting economic conditions.



Meanwhile, business investment in the U.S. grew by a healthy 8.1 percent in the third quarter, encouraging market optimism. This economic growth led to speculation that the Bank of Japan might raise interest rates by a quarter point to 0.5 percent at its upcoming policy meeting in mid-December. On the other hand, markets are expecting the European Central Bank to cut interest rates this month, with a 27 percent chance of a 50 basis point reduction on December 12.

