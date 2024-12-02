(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Ivry-sur-Seine, France - December 2, 2024, 7:30 a.m. CEST

COMPLETION OF THE SALE OF 17% OF FRANCE BILLET BY FNAC DARTY TO CTS EVENTIM

Fnac Darty and CTS Eventim announce the completion of the sale of a 17% stake in France Billet by Fnac Darty to CTS EVENTIM, following the necessary authorizations and consultations with employee representatives

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, stated: “We are delighted with the successful completion of the deal between France Billet and CTS Eventim. The success of their collaboration on ticketing for the Olympic Games marked a key milestone, demonstrating the relevance of this operation. We are convinced of the promising future of France Billet alongside one of the world leaders in ticketing, to create value and innovate in the service of the spectator experience. As a minority shareholder, we will continue to actively support the ticketing business in France through our points of sale and the Fnac Spectacles brand.”

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, Chief Executive Officer of CTS EVENTIM, added: “This transaction marks another important milestone in our long-standing and successful partnership with Fnac Darty. By becoming the majority shareholder of France Billet, we are well-positioned to unlock further potential in the dynamic French ticketing market and to strengthen our presence in this key region.”

As part of a strategic evolution in their partnership, CTS EVENTIM informed Fnac Darty in 2023 of its intention to exercise its call option to acquire an additional 17% stake in France Billet, in accordance with the partnership agreement concluded in 2019.

Since 2019, France Billet, Fnac Darty and CTS Eventim have successfully cooperated for the introduction of new ticketing technologies and joined their know-how to serve the Paris 2024 Olympics, with outstanding achievements. Eventim's ambition is to grow its business by continuing to deploy technology and develop Eventim's brands to serve promoters and reach more fans.

The sale of this 17% stake by Fnac Darty to CTS Eventim was finalized after receiving regulatory antitrust approvals from the European Commission and Swiss authorities.

With this transaction, CTS EVENTIM becomes the majority shareholder in France Billet which will be operated under joint control, with Fnac Darty retaining a 35% stake and continuing involvement in the governance of the company. Starting in December, France Billet will be fully consolidated in the financial results of CTS EVENTIM. The management team and key contacts at France Billet will remain in place, ensuring continuity and stability for promoters and other partners.

Fnac Darty intends to continue to promote culture and to support the ticketing business in France. France Billet will continue to use the Fnac Spectacles brand and operate ticketing in Fnac stores.

Both CTS EVENTIM and Fnac Darty are confident in the value and success of this partnership, which benefits both companies and France Billet, the promoters, and the fans.

About Fnac Darty

Operating in 13 countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and domestic appliances. The Group, which has almost 25,000 employees, has a multi-format network of more than 1,000 stores at the end of December 2023, and is ranked as a major e-commerce player in France (more than 27 million unique visitors per month on average) with its three merchant sites, fnac.com, and A leading omnichannel player, Fnac Darty's revenue was around €8 billion in 2023, 22% of which was realized online. For more information:

About France Billet

France Billet is France's leading ticketing company, with 36 million tickets managed in France, through its ticketing technology and services activities. It is the leader in web distribution, with the and websites and 7,000 partner sites. The network is complemented by networks of physical sales outlets and works councils. With its subsidiaries Tick&Live and Eventim France, France Billet is also a key player in the ticketing management software market for entertainment and sports professionals, notably through its status as Official Supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games ticketing services.

About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is a leading international ticketing and live entertainment company. Over 300 million tickets per year are marketed using the Company's systems – through physical box offices and mobile/online portals. According to Pollstar's global rankings for 2023, the Group is the second-biggest promoter in the world. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europe's most renowned venues. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is a member of the MDAX segment. In 2023, the Group generated revenue of EUR 2.4 billion across more than 25 countries.

