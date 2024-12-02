Nokia Corporation’S Financial Calendar For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

2 December 2024 at 8:00 EET

Nokia Corporation's Calendar for 2025

Espoo, Finland – In this release, Nokia provides its 2025 financial calendar, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2025:



report for Q4 and full year 2024: 30 January 2025

interim report for Q1 2025: 24 April 2025

report for Q2 2025 and half year 2025: 24 July 2025 interim report for Q3 2025 and January-September 2025: 23 October 2025

Publication of“Nokia in 2024”

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2024" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during the week starting on 10 March 2025.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2025 is planned to be held on 29 April 2025.

