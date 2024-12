AB Akola Group Notification On Transactions In The Company's Securities By The Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.