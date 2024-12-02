عربي


AB Akola Group Notification On Transactions In The Company's Securities By The Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


12/2/2024 1:01:00 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).


Additional information:


Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail ...

Attachment

  • Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial MSI

