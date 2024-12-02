DOJO: Creating A Smoke-Free Future With CREATE TO CHANGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a compelling initiative coinciding with the national STOPTOBER campaign, DOJO, a pioneering innovator in the vaping industry, powered by VAPORESSO, proudly announces the launch of the " Create to Change – 2024 Smoke-Free Round Tour Project. " This global public campaign, beginning in the UK, aims to generate innovative, health-oriented experiences while fostering a culture of smoking cessation through collective creativity. Rooted in DOJO's "CREATE & SHARE" philosophy, the campaign showcases how small actions can inspire transformation and foster meaningful change.

DOJO is joining forces with over 120 retail partners across the UK to implement creative strategies to encourage smoking cessation. Collaborative activities form an important part of the overall initiative and are divided into creative cigarette folding and the co-creation of art advocacy. Hundreds of retail partners are responding to this call to action, symbolically breaking prop cigarettes to demonstrate their commitment to quitting. Concurrently, event-goers are collaborating to create art installations that embody their resolve to embrace a smoke-free lifestyle, thereby promoting the anti-smoking message and inspiring wider participation.

This part of the initiative goes beyond mere participation; it seeks to empower individuals by emphasizing their role in the smoking cessation journey. Through the act of breaking symbolic cigarette props, retail partners experience the profound determination needed to quit smoking. In doing so, they cultivate a sense of ownership and responsibility towards a smoke-free future. Additionally, by engaging in the co-creation of themed artworks, event participants articulate their commitment to health and well-being while encouraging others to take similar strides. Together with DOJO, they use their small actions to help create a better world.

Moreover, DOJO introduces the "DOJO BYEBYE VAN," a vibrant tour campaign set to travel through London, Bristol, Birmingham, and Manchester. This creatively designed vehicle is a dynamic platform for interactive, community-oriented smoking cessation activities. By engaging the public in enjoyable and innovative ways, the campaign seeks to further the dialogue around smoking cessation and inspire collective action.

Each stop along the tour will feature a range of captivating activities, including hands-on workshops that invite participants to explore their creativity while contributing to the cause. As thousands engage in this collaborative effort, they deepen their commitment to healthier lifestyles through artistic expression. The relaxed environment created by DOJO fosters a rich exchange of ideas, allowing participants to share their stories of quitting and reinforcing the positive values associated with a smoke-free life.

The "Create to Change – 2024 Smoke-Free Round Tour Project" represents an innovative approach to public good advocacy within the industry. By addressing the social dimensions of smoking cessation, DOJO aims to lower barriers to acceptance and cultivate a proactive societal attitude towards quitting. The ultimate vision is to lead society toward a smoke-free future, placing human-centered creativity at the forefront of this mission.

Through this groundbreaking initiative, DOJO, as a human-centered vaping brand, aims to inspire the entire vaping industry to reassess its societal obligations and embrace innovative approaches for sustainable advancement.

About DOJO

DOJO is a space of cultivation, a space for a like-minded community to work together in pursuit of a better self and world. We are united in our mission to enhance the vaping experience by crafting superior quality products guided by our "Create & Share" philosophy. DOJO exists for vapers, which is why DOJO is constantly driven by innovation, dedicated to high-end quality, and consumer-centered commitment.

