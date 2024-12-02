Food Banks Are Cutting Services As Surging Demand Outpaces Resources, Reports Feed Ontario

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new report by Feed Ontario reveals that 40% of food banks have reduced the amount of food they provide, and half have been forced to cut wrap-around services amid record-high demand and resource shortages. The report points to the affordability crisis and inadequate support programs as the drivers of escalating demand.

TORONTO, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario released its 2024 Hunger Report today, revealing that record-high food use has surpassed the capacity and resources of the provincial food bank network. As released earlier this year, Ontario's food banks were accessed by more than 1 million people, a 25 per cent increase over 2023 and the eighth consecutive year of growth. The report details the economic trends, including high housing costs and precarious work, that are driving this increase. In addition to forcing more people to turn to food banks for help, the affordability crisis has resulted in fewer Ontarians being able to donate or provide the same level of support as they have in the past.

“People only turn to food banks after they've exhausted all other options – and yet over one million Ontarians still needed our help,” says Carolyn Stewart, CEO of Feed Ontario.“This is the highest number of people on record, and is occurring at a time when donations are declining as more individuals can no longer afford to give. As a result, food banks are being stretched beyond their capacity and running out of resources at a time when people and families need them the most.”

The report's release is accompanied by a video featuring food bank representatives from across the province who speak about the increased need they are seeing in their communities and the challenges they face in meeting this demand. Record-high food bank use is consistent across the province, with every region in Ontario seeing double-digit increases in food bank use over the last year alone. As shared by Christine Clarke-Lefleur from Port Cares in Port Colborne,“We're seeing people that we used to see years ago, and people who were donors, now have to come for support.”

The 2024 Hunger Report and video also touch upon the difficult decisions that food banks have been forced to make as they try to meet record demand and stretch already limited resources even further. This includes reducing the amount of food provided to people in need, cutting wrap-around programs and services, and even contemplating the very-real possibility of having to close their doors.

“Food banks are doing everything they can to keep their doors open and their shelves full, but when donors start turning into clients, an impossible situation starts to emerge,” says Stewart.“Food banks do not have the resources to adequately meet the level of need in our province. As a result, even with the help of food banks, people and families are going hungry.”

Feed Ontario is very clear in its message that food banks are not a solution to poverty or food insecurity. People turn to food banks because public policies and social support programs are failing them. Specifically, the report outlines that the primary drivers of food bank use are:

Unaffordable housing and living costs: Food banks have seen an 80 per cent increase in the number of households who rent their housing, as well as a 109 per cent increase in the number of people who are experiencing some form of homelessness (unsheltered, emergency shelter, or provincially sheltered) over the last four years.

Precarious employment and inadequate job opportunities: 1 in 4 food bank visitors are employed, with 42 per cent indicating that they earn minimum wage or less. Only 11 per cent of surveyed food bank visitors have access to paid sick days.

Failing social support programs: Almost 2 out of 3 food bank visitors are social assistance recipients. The financial support provided through Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) falls 66 per cent and 53 per cent respectively below the poverty line.

“We need immediate and bold action against poverty,” says Stewart.“We need all levels of government to prioritize poverty reduction and affordability, to set clear targets, and to be accountable. We want to see the number of people needing food banks go down. And we want to close our doors because our services are not needed, not because demand has grown beyond our capacity to be of service.”

Feed Ontario outlines several policy recommendations that the Government of Ontario could implement today to start addressing this crisis. These include a new and bolder approach to its poverty reduction strategy, improvements to Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program, including addressing the barriers that program recipients face when trying to work, improvements to Ontario's labour and employment laws, and further investments in affordable housing.

“While we continue to advocate for public policy solutions, food banks urgently need your help today,” says Stewart.“If you are in a position to give, your donation will make an incredible difference. With so many people in need, your support will help keep food bank shelves full for everyone needing help this holiday season.”



Food banks are not government funded and rely on donations to keep their doors open and shelves full. Feed Ontario is asking that anyone who is able to give this holiday season to consider donating to Feed Ontario and their local food bank. For every $1 donated, Feed Ontario can provide two meals to a person or family in need.



2024 Hunger Report Highlights and Trends

Food bank use data



Unique Individuals : Over 1 million people accessed a food bank in Ontario between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024, an increase of 25% over last year and 86% since 2019-2020.

This represents 1 in 16 Ontarians and is greater than the entire population of Nova Scotia.

Visits: Ontario's food banks were visited a total of 7,689,580 times throughout the year, an increase of 31% over last year and 134% since 2019-2020. First-time users: 2 in 5 visitors had never accessed a food bank before, an increase of 43% since 2019-20.

Drivers of food bank use



Unaffordable housing: 76% of visitors are rental tenants and 9% are experiencing some form of homelessness (precarious housing, unsheltered, emergency shelter, etc.).

Precarious employment: Food bank visitors who cited employment as their primary source of income increased by 91% over pre-pandemic levels and 17% over the previous year. Inadequate social supports : Social assistance remains the primary source of income for the majority of food bank visitors with 30% relying on OW and 29% relying on ODSP.



Food Bank Sustainability



Reduction in food support: 38% of food banks have reported having to reduce the amount of food they can give. Reduction in wrap-around supports: Half (50%) of all food banks that offered wrap-around supports have been forced to cut or reduce programming due to insufficient resources.

To download a full copy of the 2024 Hunger Report, or to find out more about food banks in Ontario, please visit: .

