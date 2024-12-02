Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Dec 2 (KUNA)
1922 -- The "Al-Aqeer" treaty was signed during era of Kuwait Amir sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Najd Sultan Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman bin Saud on borders demarcation.
1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued an Amiri Order appointing Abdulaziz Hussein Kuwait Ambassador to the United Arab Republic. On December 20, Hussein presented his credentials to Egyptian President Jamal Abdulnasser in Cairo.
1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued an Amiri Order naming Abdulrahman Al-Atiqi Kuwait Ambassador to the United States of America.
1979 -- Kuwait Television Channel 2 began broadcasting for four hours a day. In the beginning, it has presented programs in Arabic and English, but later its broadcasting has become all in the English language.
1991 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree, forming the supreme consultancy committee to complete implementation of the Islamic Shariaa (law).
1997 -- EQUATE petrochemical company exported the first shipment of ethylene glycol to Europe.
2007 -- The general assembly of the Asian shooting federation elected without contention Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah as chairperson of the union for the second consecutive term. (end) gta
