Biden Signs Pardon For Son Hunter Facing Investigations, Possible Prison Time

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden signed late Sunday a pardon for his son Hunter Biden who is under investigation on two cases as well as facing possible prison time.

The pardon is expected to garner some controversy and criticism towards President Biden.

In a statement, Biden said "Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

He added, "The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election."

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son - and that is wrong. There has been an effort to break Hunter - who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they've tried to break me - and there's no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."

Biden asserted, "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice - and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."

Biden previously told ABC news that he would not pardon Hunter, a vow reiterated repeatedly by the White House.

Hunter Biden was being investigated on a case of purchasing firearms while he suffered from narcotics addiction. If found guilty, Hunter could face a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Hunter is also accused of tax evasion on a different case. Three criminal charges and six misdemeanor face Hunter who did not pay USD 1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019. (end)

