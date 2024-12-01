(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) MHI Receives Order from Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation for Trackwork and Core System for New Rolling Stock Inspection Shop in Zuoying Depot - Expansion of Inspection and Maintenance Shop to Accommodate Increased Ridership and Further Enhance Convenience -

- MHI will be in charge of design, and installation of trackwork, overhead catenary system, power supply system, and signaling system

- With cumulative ridership to date exceeding 800 million, these upgrades will improve operations and enhance Taiwan's core transportation infrastructure

TOKYO, Dec 2, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order from Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation to install new equipment and modify existing equipment for the expansion of the existing maintenance shop at Taiwan High Speed Rail's (THSR) Zuoying depot in southern Taiwan. MHI will design, supply and install trackwork, overhead catenary system, power supply system, and signaling system.







THSR plays a key role in Taiwan's transportation infrastructure. Its annual ridership has increased from around 15 million passengers during its inaugural year in 2007, to nearly 73 million in 2023, with the cumulative ridership to date now exceeding 800 million. To better serve this increasing demand, THSR is boosting its capacity by adding 12-car train sets and expanding the associated inspection and maintenance facilities which MHI will undertake. These upgrades will enable an increase in train car operations, which will further enhance transportation convenience across Taiwan and support its economic growth.

The THSR project was initially awarded to a consortium of seven Japanese companies, including MHI, in 2000. Operations were inaugurated in January 2007. MHI's involvement continued with the Nangang Extension Project(Note) and subsequent system upgrade work, and the latest contract was awarded to MHI in recognition of these and other ongoing contributions to THSR's development.

Going forward, MHI will continue contributing to the THSR's development through its expertise in transportation systems and project management capabilities, further enhancing Taiwan's transportation infrastructure.

