ULVAC Launches New Deposition System For Semiconductor Applications: Model ENTRON-EXX

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) ULVAC Launches New Deposition System for Applications: Model "ENTRON-EXX" Supporting Enhanced Productivity and Accelerated Development Speed with Advanced Data Collection, Analysis Capabilities, and Expandability.

ULVAC, Inc. (HQ: Chigasaki, Kanagawa) has started accepting orders for the ENTRON-EXX, a

new multi-chamber deposition system for semiconductor applications. The ENTRON-EXX builds on the proven productivity and flexibility of its predecessor, the ENTRON-EX W300, while offering enhanced data intelligence and expandability.







After building on the proven productivity and flexibility of the widely adopted predecessor model that was first released in 2005, we developed the ENTRON-EXX. The ENTRON-EXX is a cutting-edge platform designed to meet the evolving needs of increasingly advanced and complex semiconductor manufacturing processes. This next-generation system takes performance to new heights. With its flexibility, enhanced data collection and analysis capabilities and a highly scalable design, the ENTRON-EXX empowers the future of semiconductor innovation.

Key Features of ENTRON-EXX:

1. Maximizing Factory Space Efficiency:

Maximizing factory space efficiency is the key to boosting productivity, and flexibility is the solution. The ENTRON-EXX offers two versatile platform options, Single and Tandem[1] , enabling customers to select the best platform to fit their factory spaces, thereby achieving maximum productivity per unit of space.

2. Enhanced Data Collection and Analysis Capabilities:

To meet the demands of increasingly complex semiconductor manufacturing, the ENTRON-EXX significantly enhances its data collection and analysis capabilities. With real-time processing of large data volumes, it empowers customers to improve yields, optimize preventative maintenance, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

3. Highly Expandable System Design:

The ENTRON-EXX features a highly expandable design, enabling quick module additions and swapping. This system can seamlessly adapt to evolving needs, providing customers with an optimized environment for both development and mass production.

ULVAC, as a "Field of Potentiality for the Future[2] ,” is committed to pioneering advances in the semiconductor industry through its innovative application of vacuum technology.

[1] A Single platform features a single transfer chamber (Core), offering a simple and space-efficient design. A Tandem platform features two transfer chambers (Cores) arranged in sequence, selected for complex process requiring higher productivity.

[2] Field of Potentiality for the future

ULVAC formulated its "Vision 2032", envisaging an ideal configuration of the ULVAC Group in 2032, while continuing to be a "Field of Potentiality" for the future. This concept is inspired by the physical potentiality that occurs in a vacuum field: changes in energy and matter. It is also the potentiality of change in the individual, which can lead to the potential to change in the spirit animating society. The ULVAC Group is committed to advancing core vacuum and peripheral technologies and understanding the needs of its customers while addressing social challenges, and continuously creating valuable products and technologies.

About ULVAC, Inc.



Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core technology - vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value. For the fiscal year ending June 2024, the ULVAC Group recorded consolidated sales of 261.1 billion yen and has approximately 6,200 employees.



