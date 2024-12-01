YOYI TECH: Pioneering AI, Forging A Future Of Global Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

YOYI TECH leverages AI-driven marketing to empower international brands, unlocking success in China's dynamic and lucrative market.

BEIJING, BEIJING, CHINA, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- YOYI TECH, dedicated to AI-driven omnichannel marketing, is charting a path to global expansion, focusing on enabling international brands to thrive in the lucrative Chinese market. With its latest Singapore office launch, the company is poised to redefine cross-border digital marketing strategies.

Data from China's General Administration of Customs shows that, from January to September 2024, China's total import and export value reached $4.552 trillion, marking a 5.3% year-on-year increase. Of this, cross-border e-commerce trade accounted for $264.71 billion, an 11.5% increase from the previous year, demonstrating strong momentum. These figures underscore the vibrancy of China's cross-border trade market and its enduring strategic value for international brands.

Building on this momentum, YOYI TECH has pursued a global expansion strategy to help international brands connect with Chinese consumers and achieve sustainable growth. Over the years, YOYI TECH has provided localized digital marketing solutions and products to clients across diverse industries, including tourism boards, global hospitality groups, cultural and tourism associations, the F&B sector, retail, and automotive enterprises in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. With increasing recognition of its products and services overseas and signs of revitalization in the domestic market, YOYI TECH is strengthening its AI capabilities. The recent establishment of its international office in Singapore marks a pivotal upgrade in its global strategy.

01 Tapping Into China's Evolving Consumer Market

China's GDP reached $8.688 trillion in the first half of 2024, reflecting a 5.0% year-on-year growth, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. This sustained performance cements China's status as one of the global economic leaders. Additionally, per capita disposable income grew by 5.3% in real terms, while total retail sales of consumer goods rose by 3.75%, signifying a steady recovery in the consumer market.

The tourism sector has also seen remarkable growth. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism reports a 14.3% year-on-year increase in domestic tourists in H1 2024, with total tourism spending rising by 19.0%. Outbound travel demand among Chinese consumers is particularly strong, as border-crossing traffic surged by 62.34% from January to July 2024, according to the National Immigration Administration.

This robust domestic market recovery provides an ideal environment for YOYI TECH to accelerate its international expansion. By combining its expertise in the Chinese market with advanced AI and data-driven technologies, YOYI TECH empowers overseas brands to successfully navigate cultural, economic, and regulatory nuances, helping them seize opportunities and minimize risks.

02 Expanding with AI: A Strategic Leap Forward

YOYI TECH's core strength lies in its exceptional data capabilities. Through its proprietary OneID technology , the company integrates data from diverse sources to create a unified omnichannel marketing ecosystem. This system spans channels such as CTV, mobile, PC, and DOOH, enabling comprehensive and regulation-compliant insights-led marketing for overseas brands.

The company's data matrix encompasses over 2 billion personal IDs, 240 million active household IDs, and 30,000 household tags. Collaborating with 50+ data providers, YOYI TECH has established a robust foundation for omnichannel marketing. Leveraging "AI + Big Data," the company develops tailored AI ad models for industries, ensuring precise audience targeting, cost efficiency, and campaign effectiveness.

Beyond its technological offerings, YOYI TECH provides international brands with deep strategic support, helping them navigate the complexities of the Chinese market. From cultural insights to policy guidance, YOYI TECH ensures its clients achieve impactful advertising and conversion results.

03 Case Study: Empowering Brands Through Data-Powered Campaigns

YOYI TECH's work with a Southeast Asian tourism board demonstrates its ability to deliver measurable results. As consumer behavior becomes more complex, with China's outbound travelers engaging across multiple channels before making decisions, YOYI TECH designed a cross-screen media strategy to address this shift.

The campaign covered all stages of the consumer decision-making process:

● Awareness: High-impact DOOH and CTV ads established brand visibility.

● Engagement: Mobile video ads reinforced brand messaging and education.

● Conversion: Display ads targeted interactions and drove conversions.

By leveraging cross-screen ID integration, YOYI TECH precisely targeted affluent families and key decision-makers interested in outbound travel. The company also employed AI-powered frequency capping to optimize the number of ad impressions for each unique user, ensuring cost efficiency and higher engagement rates.

Campaign Results at a Glance:

● Ad Impressions: 17.4 million

● Households Reached: 2.4 million

● Individuals Reached: 7.5 million

● CTR Growth: 45%

● Landing Page UV Growth: 81%

● Average Visit Duration Growth: 307%

These results illustrate YOYI TECH's capability to drive high-impact campaigns tailored to customer needs.

04 Looking Ahead: Innovation and Leadership

Under the leadership of CEO Zhou Wenbiao, YOYI TECH has made significant strides in enhancing its products and customer experience, earning praise from clients across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The establishment of its Singapore branch signals a major step in its global journey.

Andy Ng, the newly appointed Managing Director of International Business, brings extensive expertise in advertising technology and market expansion to YOYI TECH. Formerly Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region at iion, Andy Ng is now tasked with leading YOYI TECH's international team and accelerating its overseas market expansion.

As YOYI TECH continues to innovate, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver cutting-edge strategies and personalized solutions for international brands. By harnessing the power of AI and data, YOYI TECH aims to create long-term value for clients and redefine the future of global digital marketing.

About YOYI TECH

YOYI TECH has developed an intelligent omnichannel marketing platform over more than a decade of technical upgrades and product refinement. With experience serving 1,000+ domestic and international brands, YOYI TECH has established a mature market expansion approach, helping 80% of Fortune Global 500 companies successfully enter and thrive in the Chinese market with ease and effectiveness.

The monetary data in this article has been converted from Chinese Yuan (CNY) to US Dollars (USD) based on the real-time exchange rate as of October 21, 2024.

