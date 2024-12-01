George Clinical Welcomes Tony Proctor As Chief Financial Officer
SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- George Clinical, a leading global clinical research organisation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Proctor, C.P.A., as Chief financial Officer (CFO). With over 25 years of financial leadership experience, Tony brings a wealth of expertise in driving operational excellence, strategic planning, and transformational growth.
Tony Proctor, George Clinical, Chief Financial Officer
"I am honored to join George Clinical and contribute to its mission of improving health outcomes through innovative clinical research," said Tony Proctor. "I look forward to partnering with the talented team to enhance financial operations and support the company's global vision."
Tony has held CFO and executive leadership roles at Lexitas, Parexel, and Syneos Health. He was a key architect of organic revenue acceleration initiatives at these organisations, implementing best-in-class financial disciplines, major organisational and systems upgrades, and transformative M&A processes. His leadership has consistently delivered measurable results, including driving strategic growth initiatives and optimising financial operations on a global scale.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tony to George Clinical at this exciting stage of our growth," said Mary Gunn, CEO of George Clinical. "His extensive expertise in financial strategy and operational leadership will be instrumental in advancing our business and delivering exceptional value to customers across the globe."
Tony holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Campbell University, a B.S. in Accounting, and a B.A. in Business/Finance from North Carolina State University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensed in North Carolina.
About George Clinical
George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organisation headquartered in Singapore. Driven by scientific excellence and operational expertise, the company provides comprehensive clinical trial services to clients globally, offering solutions across all trial phases. For more information about George Clinical, visit
