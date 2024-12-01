Syria's Assad Met Iranian FM, Vowed To Intensify Attacks Against“Terrorism”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Dec 2 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, pledged to continue combating organisations“with full strength and determination,” during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, state reported, yesterday.

Speaking in Damascus, Assad emphasised that, Syria's fight against the rebels serves not only national interests, but regional stability.“Confronting terrorism, dismantling its structure, and drying up its sources benefits the entire region,” Assad told Araghchi.

The Syrian president highlighted the importance of support from allies, in countering foreign-backed terrorist attacks.

Araghchi conveyed a message of support from the Iranian leadership, reaffirming Iran's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity, and its readiness to provide comprehensive backing in the ongoing conflict.

Araghchi's visit occurs amid escalating tensions, with Syrian military forces engaged in significant combat operations against rebel groups. Activists reported that, recent rebel advances have resulted in the loss of control over Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Also yesterday, the Syrian government convened an extraordinary session on the situation in Aleppo, admitting the current challenges faced by state institutions.

“...the circumstances were harsh and difficult. Preparations by foreign countries and global intelligence agencies, along with unlimited funding and support (to rebel groups), made dealing with the situation difficult in the beginning,” the government said in a statement.

The government pledged to closely monitor developments in Aleppo, with each minister responsible for overseeing state institutions within their purview, to make necessary decisions swiftly.– NNN-SANA